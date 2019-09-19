KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt does not care that Tennessee has not won a game in Gainesville, Florida since 2003. Nor does he give much thought to the Hail Mary that occurred two seasons ago.

"The past has no bearing on what is going to happen in the future," Pruitt said at his weekly press conference on Wednesday. "We have 60 minutes on Saturday to kind of write the chapter of that book there. And it will be the people that’s on the plane, on the bus, on the field that will have an effect on the outcome of the game."

The Vols are fresh off of their first win of the season, after shutting out Chattanooga 45-0 last Saturday. Pruitt knows Tennessee has their hands full with the no. 9 Florida Gators, but is not doing anything special to prepare his younger players for this game.

"It's the same game that they played growing up. Obviously the other team's crowd is screaming for the others team. The travel part of it is a little different for them," Pruitt said.

A win for Tennessee would snap a 30-game losing streak against top-ten opponents that dates back to 2006.

Things to note:

Bryce Thompson and Jeremy Banks will travel to Florida, Pruitt said. Thompson practiced with starters on Wednesday, but it is not known if he will play on Saturday.