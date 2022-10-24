x
Vols' Jerome Carvin named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

The Memphis native did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or hurry in 48 snaps of Tennessee's win over UT Martin.
Credit: AP
Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) plays during an NCAA football game against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following a dominant performance in the Vols' win over UT Martin on Saturday.

The Memphis native played 48 offensive snaps in the victory and did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or hurry against the Skyhawks. Carvin also helped the Vols pile up 696 yards of total offense in the win, which is the second-highest total in program history.

Carvin joins teammates Javontez Spraggins and Darnell Wright as the third Vol to be honored as SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week this season.

Tennessee has had ten players earn SEC weekly honors through the first eight weeks of the season, which is the most in the conference.

