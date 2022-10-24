Vols' Jerome Carvin named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

The Memphis native did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or hurry in 48 snaps of Tennessee's win over UT Martin.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following a dominant performance in the Vols' win over UT Martin on Saturday.

The Memphis native played 48 offensive snaps in the victory and did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or hurry against the Skyhawks. Carvin also helped the Vols pile up 696 yards of total offense in the win, which is the second-highest total in program history.

Carvin joins teammates Javontez Spraggins and Darnell Wright as the third Vol to be honored as SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week this season.