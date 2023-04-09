Two Tennessee football players given weekly SEC honors

Joe Milton III was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, and Tyler Baron was selected as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two Tennessee players were chosen for SEC weekly honors on Monday after the Vols defeated Virginia in Nashville over the weekend.

According to a release from UT Sports, redshirt senior Joe Milton III was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Tyler Baron, a senior defensive end, was also chosen as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Milton accounted for 234 yards of total offense and four touchdowns following Saturday's season-opener, where the Vols beat Virginia 49-13. According to the release, Milton completed 21 out of 30 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The release also said he has not thrown a pick during his entire time as a Vols player — a streak of 174 attempts.

Baron also led the Vols' physical defensive attack with a game-high of 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks for a loss of nine yards, according to the release. He finished with three total tackles and helped limit Virginia to 201 total yards, and only 95 yards on the ground.

Both players are first-time SEC Player of the Week honorees.