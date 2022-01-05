John Fulkerson breaks Tennessee's career games played record

The forward made his 143rd appearance in Orange and White against Ole Miss, giving him sole possession of the career games played record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball forward John Fulkerson set the program's career games played record on Wednesday night against Ole Miss.

With the start, he played in his 143rd career game, moving past Wayne Chism who he was tied for first with at 142 games.

The sixth year senior has had a lot of memorable moments as a Vol. He had a couple in the 2019-2020 season like his big shots late to beat Florida inside Thompson Boling Arena. He dropped 27 points against Kentucky on the road the game after at Tennessee won.

This year, he had the moment of the season as he scored at will late in the game against Arizona to lead Tennessee to an upset win.

John Fulkerson, a Tennessee treasure. pic.twitter.com/F6NuLYN2Lj — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) December 23, 2021