John Fulkerson hits big shots as No. 19 Tennessee upsets No. 6 Arizona 77-73

John Fulkerson scored a season-high 24 points for the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball game up with the biggest win of the season by beating sixth-ranked Arizona 77-73 on Wednesday night inside Thompson Boling Arena.

John Fulkerson led the way for the 19th ranked Vols, scoring 24 points in the game he tied the program record for career games played.

With Tennessee leading 71-69 with under a minute to go, Fulkerson scored on an and one-off a loose ball. That was the dagger.

Prior to that, he hit a big bucket with the game tied at 67-67with 2:36 remaining in the game.

Tennessee improves to 9-2 on the season. The Wildcats who were undefeated, fall to 11-1.

Tennessee will play 10th ranked Alabama next to open SEC play. That game is on Dec. 29 on the road.