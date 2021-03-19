Vols' John Fulkerson won't play against Oregon State

Tennessee will play its first round NCAA Tournament game Friday against Oregon State without senior forward, John Fulkerson.

The Vols will play Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Fulkerson was diagnosed with a concussion and facial fracture a week during the SEC Tournament. While playing a quarterfinal game against Florida, the Gators' Omar Payne elbowed Fulkerson twice in the face.

After laying on the ground for a few minutes, the Vol was escorted to the locker room and later taken to the hospital.

Payne was ejected from the game for the flagrant foul.

Fulkerson was not available for Vols' semifinals loss against Alabama last Saturday in the SEC Tournament.

Fulkerson did travel with the team to Indianapolis. According to head coach Rick Barnes, Fulkerson's status remains day-to-day.