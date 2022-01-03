x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

John Fulkerson, Kennedy Chandler cleared for games this week

Tennessee basketball announced on Monday that John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler are available to play after missing last week's game against Alabama.
Credit: AP
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) reacts to the fans during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 77-73. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Forward John Fulkerson and guard Kennedy Chandler are cleared for game action and all Tennessee men's basketball players are available for Monday's practice, according to Tennessee basketball. 

Fulkerson and Chandler missed last week's game against Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19. Chandler is the Vols leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game. Fulkerson is averaging 9.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.  

Tennessee hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. On Saturday, the Vols will head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. 

Related Articles

In Other News

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2021