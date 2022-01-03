John Fulkerson, Kennedy Chandler cleared for games this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Forward John Fulkerson and guard Kennedy Chandler are cleared for game action and all Tennessee men's basketball players are available for Monday's practice, according to Tennessee basketball.
Fulkerson and Chandler missed last week's game against Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19. Chandler is the Vols leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game. Fulkerson is averaging 9.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.
Tennessee hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. On Saturday, the Vols will head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.