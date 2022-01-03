John Fulkerson, Kennedy Chandler cleared for games this week

Tennessee basketball announced on Monday that John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler are available to play after missing last week's game against Alabama.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Forward John Fulkerson and guard Kennedy Chandler are cleared for game action and all Tennessee men's basketball players are available for Monday's practice, according to Tennessee basketball.

Fulkerson and Chandler missed last week's game against Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19. Chandler is the Vols leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game. Fulkerson is averaging 9.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.