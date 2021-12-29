John Fulkerson, Kennedy Chandler out for Tennessee basketball vs. No. 19 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols

John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tennessee's SEC-opener at No. 19 Alabama

Tennessee Basketball tips-off conference play on the road against 19th ranked Alabama on Wednesday night and will be without leading scorers, Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson.

Chandler and Fulkerson tested positive for COVID-19 following Christmas break.

Chandler is the Vols leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game. Fulkerson is averaging 9.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

On Monday, Fulkerson was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week following a 24-point and 10-rebound outing against then-sixth ranked Arizona.