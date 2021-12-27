John Fulkerson named SEC Co-Player of the week

Tennessee Basketball's super senior John Fulkerson has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week following his dominate performance against Arizona.

Tennessee power forward John Fulkerson was named SEC Co-Player of the week, the conference announced earlier today.

Fulkerson is coming off a dominate performance against sixth ranked Arizona.

He had a double-double, with 24 points and 10 rebounds, to snap Arizona's 11 game win streak.

Surprisingly, this is the super senior's first career SEC weekly honor and the first SEC Player of the Week distinction by a Tennessee player since Jordan Bowden on Nov. 18, 2019. Fulkerson shared the weekly honor with Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

Fulkerson is now just 26 points shy of 1,000 career points.

The win over Arizona also bumped Tennessee up five spots to number 14 on this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

The Vols join four other SEC teams in the top 25. 11th ranked Auburn, 16th ranked LSU, 18th ranked Kentucky and UT's next opponent, 19th ranked Alabama.