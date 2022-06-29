VFL John Fulkerson will begin pro basketball career in Belgium

The Leuven Bears announced they have signed the Vol forward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee men's basketball forward John Fulkerson will begin his professional basketball career overseas.

The Leuven Bears, a team in Belgium, announced they have signed the Vol.

They play in the BNXT league, which includes teams from both Belgium and the Netherlands.

Fulkerson spent six years with Tennessee, in which he set the career record at the school and the SEC for most games played. He played in 165 games throughout his years.

His best statistical season came in the 2019-2020 campaign. Fulkerson averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds He earned second-team All-SEC honors by coaches for that season.

In his last season with the Vols, he averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.