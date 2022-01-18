John Fulkerson replaced by Uros Plavsic in starting lineup for the Vols against Vanderbilt

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has been open in recent days about the possibility of replacing Fulkerson in the starting lineup as he has struggled recently.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will have a different starting lineup when they take on Vanderbilt and a fan favorite will be coming off the bench.

Forward John Fulkerson was replaced by Uros Plavsic in the starting lineup against the Commodores. Head coach Rick Barnes has been open in recent days about taking Fulkerson out of the starting lineup as he has struggled in recent games.

Since scoring 24 points against Arizona in an upset win for the Vols, Fulkerson missed the SEC opener against Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since returning, he's averaged 4.5 points per game and has gone two games without nabbing a single rebound against Ole Miss and Kentucky. His best performance since his return was when he scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds against South Carolina

Fulkerson was a preseason All-SEC first-team selection. Earlier this season he broke the program record for most career games played, as he is in his sixth season with Tennessee.

The 24th ranked Vols are scheduled to play Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at 9:05 p.m. and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.