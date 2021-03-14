John Fulkerson's status for NCAA up in the air after facial injury

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As Tennessee prepares to face No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, one question on everyone's mind will be, 'Will John Fulkerson be able to play?'
The redshirt senior forward missed the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday after suffering facial injuries against Florida on Friday.
On Sunday, Tennessee announced Fulkerson returned to Knoxville over the weekend for a procedure, but was set to rejoin the team in Nashville. His status is "day to day" as Tennessee prepares for the NCAA Tournament.
The Vols will travel straight to Indianapolis from Nashville on Monday.
Fulkerson averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this season.
On Sunday, Tennessee was named a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols will face No. 12 seed Oregon State on Friday. A start time has yet to be announced.