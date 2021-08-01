John Mullinax, former Tellico Plains and McMinn County head football coach, has died at age 75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime McMinn County and Tellico Plains head football coach John Mullinax passed away Sunday morning in his home.
He was 75.
Mullinax was diagnosed with lung cancer in the fall of 2015 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation.
Coach Mullinax spent 44 years coaching high school football and finished his coaching career at Tellico Plains after coaching more than 400 games.
Mullinax spent 26 years at McMinn County, and was the head football coach for 19 of those years.
