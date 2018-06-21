The University of Tennessee and Vols fans the world over are mourning the loss of long-time East Tennessee legend John Ward, the 'Voice of the Vols.''
Ward died at the age of 88 on Tuesday after a lengthy illness, according to Steve Early of the Vol Network. He called Tennessee football games on Vol Network radio for 30 years from 1968 to 1998.
University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Vols were mourning the loss of one their most beloved ambassadors, saying his memory will be honored for years to come.
You can read his full statement below:
"Our entire Tennessee family mourns the loss of the great John Ward. The University of Tennessee has lost one of its most beloved ambassadors.
"For generations of Vol fans, John's voice brought to life many of their fondest memories of Tennessee football and basketball. His visionary thinking paved the way for the Vol Network's rise to prominence as the standard bearer for intercollegiate athletics marketing and broadcasting.
"Despite our shared sadness, I believe it is appropriate to proudly reflect on and cherish the fact that John was ours. We will ensure that his legacy and memory are appropriately honored in the days, months and years to come."
Peyton Manning called Ward 'simply unmatched,' saying he was a big part of his life as a Vol:
"He was a big part of my football life there at the University of Tennessee, and he was a part of all Tennessee football fans' lives. His voice and his passion for the Tennessee Vols are simply unmatched. Rest in peace, John. I love you. And I, along with all Tennessee faithful, will miss you."
Many Vols have taken to social media to share their memories of Ward and condolences.