The University of Tennessee and Vols fans the world over are mourning the loss of long-time East Tennessee legend John Ward, the 'Voice of the Vols.''

Ward died at the age of 88 on Tuesday after a lengthy illness, according to Steve Early of the Vol Network. He called Tennessee football games on Vol Network radio for 30 years from 1968 to 1998.

University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Vols were mourning the loss of one their most beloved ambassadors, saying his memory will be honored for years to come.



"Our entire Tennessee family mourns the loss of the great John Ward. The University of Tennessee has lost one of its most beloved ambassadors.

"For generations of Vol fans, John's voice brought to life many of their fondest memories of Tennessee football and basketball. His visionary thinking paved the way for the Vol Network's rise to prominence as the standard bearer for intercollegiate athletics marketing and broadcasting.

"Despite our shared sadness, I believe it is appropriate to proudly reflect on and cherish the fact that John was ours. We will ensure that his legacy and memory are appropriately honored in the days, months and years to come."

Peyton Manning called Ward 'simply unmatched,' saying he was a big part of his life as a Vol:

"He was a big part of my football life there at the University of Tennessee, and he was a part of all Tennessee football fans' lives. His voice and his passion for the Tennessee Vols are simply unmatched. Rest in peace, John. I love you. And I, along with all Tennessee faithful, will miss you."

Many Vols have taken to social media to share their memories of Ward and condolences.

It’s a sad day for the Tennessee family. In my short time here, I’ve learned that John Ward was a legend and an irreplaceable part of the tradition here at the University of Tennessee. — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) June 21, 2018

Give him 6. RIP John Ward. Legend. https://t.co/J8SfhGz67a — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 21, 2018

R.I.P. to the legendary Tennessee Vols voice, John Ward. At a very young age in the backyard, I remember running into the end zone against my friends and yelling, “Give Him 6!” His love for the Vols and the state of Tennessee will live on forever. — Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) June 21, 2018

Rocky Top has lost a true legend in every sense of the word! Thank you, John Ward, for what you have meant to our university and countless Big Orange alumni and fans for generations. https://t.co/zd149XrhxF — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) June 21, 2018

We lost a legend today. John Ward's spirit will live on forever. The stories from those who worked alongside Mr. Ward about his attention to detail, passion, and vision, gave me goosebumps. Rest In Peace Mr Ward. Thank you. #GiveHimSix #FootballTimeInTennessee. #Vols — Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) June 21, 2018

John Ward has passed away.

“ Its football time in Tennessee”

Nobody will ever say it the way you did Sir

Rest in peace — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) June 21, 2018

A true Vol legend. Thank you, John Ward, for being our voice. https://t.co/uidjxK95AC — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 21, 2018

