Farragut boys' basketball head coach Jon Higgins takes job at Science Hill

Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017-2022. He also played college basketball for Tennessee from 1999-2003.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Science Hill is hiring Farragut's Jon Higgins to be the school's new boys' head basketball coach, Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen confirmed on Wednesday.

"We hate to see him go, but it's an opportunity he just can't turn down," Dodgen said.

Higgins led the Farragut boys' basketball team to its first District 4-4A tournament title for the first time since 2001, and the team was also named District 4-4A Regular Season Co-Champions for the first time since 2007. Higgins earned District 4-4A Coach of the Year in 2022.