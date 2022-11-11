Tennessee women's basketball player Jordan Horston 'day-to-day' with lower-body injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball senior guard/forward Jordan Horston is as day-to-day with a left lower extremity injury, Tennessee athletics announced on Friday.
Horston left Thursday's game against UMass early in the second quarter following a collision with an opposing player. Horston fell to the floor and held her knee in pain. She had to be helped off the court, and did not return to the action and was also not on the bench for the remainder of the game.
The Columbus, OH native was named to multiple preseason First Team All-SEC lists ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Lady Vols return to action on Monday for a top-25 matchup against Indiana at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.