Seattle Storm hold graduation ceremony for Lady Vol Jordan Horston since she couldn't make hers at TN

Horston's WNBA team made it special for their top 10 pick in this year's draft.

SEATTLE — Lady Vol for Life Jordan Horston had to miss graduation at Tennessee this weekend.

Her new WNBA team the Seattle Storm held a graduation for her since she couldn't be in Knoxville.

Horston, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Storm, walked into the team facility with a cap and gown. Members of the team spoke about Horston and congratulated her for graduating.

Horston majored in Communication Studies at UT. Earlier this week, Horston also made the Storm's roster for the regular season.

The guard spent four seasons with the Lady Vols She appeared in 114 career games, starting 91 contests for the Lady Vols, and has averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds.