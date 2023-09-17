VFL Josh Dobbs scores two touchdowns in second start for Arizona Cardinals

Dobbs ran over a defender for a touchdown. He threw a touchdown pass as well.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs scored two touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday against the New York Giants.

It was his second start with his new NFL team.

Dobbs went 21 of 31 for 228 passing, one touchdown and no interceptions. He had three rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Vol was traded to the Cardinals in August with not much time remaining before the start of the NFL regular season from the Cleveland Browns. He quickly worked his way up to be named the w starting quarterback in week 1 and then again in week 2.

However, despite leading 20-0, the Cardinals lost to the Giants 31-28.