KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — VFL and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs is in Knoxville this weekend for his football camp.

To make sure kids had the right gear going in, 10 lucky campers were chosen for a shopping spree with Dobbs at Dick's Sporting Goods Friday.

"Whatever you guys want to buy, it's on me. So don't break the bank," said Dobbs to the young athletes.

He served as their personal shopper, helping kids pick out cleats, gloves and clothes for any sport they want to play.

"My mom always gets on to me for my shopping habits at home but I think she'll be okay with these as I help other people," said Dobbs.

The kids came in with a clear idea of what they wanted.

"Tights, cleats and stuff," said Dereon and Tahj Roe.

It's their second year attending Dobbs' football camp.

Dobbs says interacting with the kids on any level is his favorite part of events like camps and shopping sprees.

"[I hope] to have an impact on their love of the game," said Dobbs. "Show them my passion for football, or basketball, whatever sports. Just getting out there and being involved in general I think they definitely take a lot from me."

Dobbs graduated in 2017 from UT after playing quarterback for the Vols, majoring in aerospace engineering and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

