VFL Josh Dobbs talks Cedric Tillman joining Cleveland Browns

The former Tennessee quarterback is excited to have another VFL in Cleveland this season.

CLEVELAND — VFL Josh Dobbs has begun his second stint with the Cleveland Browns. This season, the former Tennessee quarterback will be joined by another UT product in rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

"It's good to have a Tennessee guy up there joining me and John Kelly as the Tennessee players," Dobbs said. "I'm happy for him and happy to see how he helps us on offense this year."

The two have already had a chance to practice together in the early part of the offseason, and Dobbs can't help but play favorites.

"Some of the receivers are already looking at me sideways because I keep trying to throw Ced the ball, with the Tennessee connection," Dobbs said.

Dobbs' collegiate allegiances aside, Tillman has the tools to make any quarterback want to look his way.

"He's able to quickly help our pass game, especially in the red zone, be a jump ball candidate, on fades be a back end line guy, and with his size also help in the run game," Dobbs said. "For him to be able to help both aspects of offense will be extremely important, and he has the right skill set to do that."

The 2017 NFL Draft pick said he was in Knoxville when Tillman was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dobbs reflected on his own rookie offseason being extremely busy.

"I'm letting him get his bearings right now, he's doing a really great job with that," Dobbs said. "As we get closer to the season, I'll be able to help him get up to speed."