The former Vol just signed with the team last week.

The Titans didn't wait long to make use of new signee Josh Dobbs.

The former University of Tennessee starting quarterback will start Thursday night against Dallas in Nashville. The Titans play the Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. local time at Nissan Stadium.

Joshua Dobbs to start at QB for Titans in Week 17. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/E2205FPj0t — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2022

The team just signed Dobbs, 27, last week, after it appeared clear an injured Ryan Tannehill wouldn't be able to play.

Dobbs is getting the start over rookie Malik Willis.

This is an important game for the Titans, who are 7-8. They still have hopes of making the playoffs.

But as they noted online in their 6 Things to Watch column, no team in NFL history has gone 0-4 in December and made the playoffs. The Titans haven't won a game this month and would be 0-5 if they lose Thursday night.

For Week 18, they are set to play Jacksonville in Florida. They're playing for the AFC South title.

Dobbs briefly was a member of the Detroit Lions practice squad this month after being let go by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson's suspension ended.

Dobbs played 2013-16 for the University of Tennessee. He finished with a record of 23-12, according to UT Sports, notching three bowl victories.