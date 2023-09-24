Josh Dobbs gets first win as a starting NFL quarterback

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs got his first NFL win as a starter for the Arizona Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After seven seasons in the league, Josh Dobbs finally got his first win as an NFL starting quarterback. He led the Arizona Cardinals to their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-16 victory on Sunday.

Dobbs has been filling in for Kyler Murray since week one against the Washington Commanders, adapting quickly into a leadership position.

In the week three win, Dobbs completed 81 percent of his passes for 189 yards and his second passing touchdown of the season.

Dobbs' first start was against the Dallas Cowboys when he was a Tennessee Titan, so for him, this was certainly a full-circle moment.