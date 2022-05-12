Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year

Josh Heupel guided the team to 10 regular season wins for the first time since 2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association's (AFCA) Regions 2 Coach of the Year, the association announced on Tuesday.

Heupel guided the team to 10 regular season wins for the first time since 2003. Under Heupel's guidance, the Vols were ranked No. 1 this season for the first time since 1998.

Heupel's coaching and development also fostered finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Manning Award, Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award.