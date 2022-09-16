Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel received $1 million raise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel pulled in a $1 million raise from last season.
His contract runs through January of 2028 and $5 million is guaranteed on his salary. Heupel also has built-in buyouts if he is fired:
- His buyout is $8 million before Dec. 15, 2023 and $6 million on Dec. 15, 2023 but before Dec. 15, 2024.
- Heupel's buyout is $4 million on or after Dec. 15, 2024 but before Dec. 15 2025.
- His buyout is $3 million on or after Dec. 15, 2025 but before Dec. 15 2026.
- His buyout is $2 million on or after Dec. 15, 2026 but before Dec. 15 2027.
- Heupel will not be owed any money if he is fired on or after Dec. 15, 2027.
Heupel will receive bonus for achieving the following goals, and will be paid based on the highest mark he achieves in each category:
SEC Championship:
- Winning the SEC Championship Game: $300,000
- Appearing in the SEC Championship Game: $100,000
National Achievement:
- Winning the CFP National Championship Game: $500,000
- Appearing in the CFP National Championship Game: $400,000
- Appearing in CFP Semifinal Game: $300,000
- Appearing in a CFP Access Bowl Game: $200,000
- Appearing in a bowl game: $100,000
Final Polls:
- Top 5 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $150,000
- Top 10 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $100,000
- Top 25 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $50,000
Coach of the Year Awards:
- AP National Coach of the Year: $100,000
- AP SEC Coach of the Year: $50,000
Academic Progress Rate:
- Single year APR or four year APR of 985 or higher: $100,000
- Single year APR or four year APR of 945 or higher: $50,000
Other coaches received bonuses as well. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh notably went up from a salary of $750,000 to $1.2 million this season.
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks went from $1.3 million to $1.4 million. In each of the next two seasons, Banks will make $1.5 million.
Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner’s salary went up $150,000. Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler received a $125,000 raise. Offensive Line Coach Glen Elerbee and Quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle received a $150,000 raise.
Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez received a $40,000 raise as well as Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary.
Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack and Head Strength Coach Kurt Schmidt received a $25,000 raise.