Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel received $1 million raise

Other coaches also received raises from last season, most notably offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel pulled in a $1 million raise from last season.

His contract runs through January of 2028 and $5 million is guaranteed on his salary. Heupel also has built-in buyouts if he is fired:

His buyout is $8 million before Dec. 15, 2023 and $6 million on Dec. 15, 2023 but before Dec. 15, 2024.

Heupel's buyout is $4 million on or after Dec. 15, 2024 but before Dec. 15 2025.

His buyout is $3 million on or after Dec. 15, 2025 but before Dec. 15 2026.

His buyout is $2 million on or after Dec. 15, 2026 but before Dec. 15 2027.

Heupel will not be owed any money if he is fired on or after Dec. 15, 2027.

Heupel will receive bonus for achieving the following goals, and will be paid based on the highest mark he achieves in each category:

SEC Championship:

Winning the SEC Championship Game: $300,000

Appearing in the SEC Championship Game: $100,000

National Achievement:

Winning the CFP National Championship Game: $500,000

Appearing in the CFP National Championship Game: $400,000

Appearing in CFP Semifinal Game: $300,000

Appearing in a CFP Access Bowl Game: $200,000

Appearing in a bowl game: $100,000

Final Polls:

Top 5 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $150,000

Top 10 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $100,000

Top 25 Finish in AP, USA Today/Coaches or CFP Poll: $50,000

Coach of the Year Awards:

AP National Coach of the Year: $100,000

AP SEC Coach of the Year: $50,000

Academic Progress Rate:

Single year APR or four year APR of 985 or higher: $100,000

Single year APR or four year APR of 945 or higher: $50,000

Other coaches received bonuses as well. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh notably went up from a salary of $750,000 to $1.2 million this season.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks went from $1.3 million to $1.4 million. In each of the next two seasons, Banks will make $1.5 million.

Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner’s salary went up $150,000. Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler received a $125,000 raise. Offensive Line Coach Glen Elerbee and Quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle received a $150,000 raise.

Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez received a $40,000 raise as well as Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary.