VFL Joshua Dobbs, Titans fall short in "win and in" game against Jacksonville

Dobbs struggles in the second half with an interception and a fumble as Tennessee misses out on a playoff bid against the Jaguars.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs was off to a strong start in the Tennessee Titans' regular-season finale against Jacksonville with the divisional title on the line, but a rough second half spelled defeat for the Titans on the road.

Dobbs threw an interception and lost a fumble that was recovered for a late Jaguars touchdown in a 20-16 Titans defeat on Saturday night.

Dobbs finished the game 20-for-29 passing with 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had five rushes for 32 yards. He connected with rookie wide receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Titans up 10-0, and it turned out to be Tennessee's lone touchdown of the game.

The Titans lost out on the AFC South title and a playoff spot in the loss and finished the season 7-10 overall. Tennessee lost its final seven games of the season after a 7-3 start to the year.

In Dobbs' two starts for the Titans, he went 40-for-68 passing with 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

