Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James enters 2022 NBA Draft

The Vol retains his eligibility to return to the team next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NBA released a full list of players that have declared, and Vols guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James is on it. Vols guard Santiago Vescovi also declared for the draft in March.

He will retain his eligibility to come back next season.

James averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. Throughout the year his defense was great and he became one of Tennessee’s best three-point shooters and scorers by season’s end.

If he chooses to return to Tennessee, he would be entering his senior season. James has until June 1 to make that decision.