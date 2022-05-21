x
Tennessee basketball guard Josiah-Jordan James will return for senior season

The Vol hoops standout previously declared for the NBA Draft in April. James averaged 10.3 points and six rebounds as a junior in 2021-22.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) reacts to fans as he walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Tennessee won 88-56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball standout Josiah-Jordan James will return to the Vols for his senior season in 2022-23, Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Saturday.

James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but left the door open for a potential return to Tennessee.

The guard averaged 10.3 points per game as a junior and a team-high six rebounds.

James was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament game after he helped the Vols to their first SEC Tournament championship since 1979. He was also named to the CollegeInsider.com Defensive All-America Team in 2022.

James has played in 84 career contests for Tennessee and started 73 of them. In his career with the Vols so far, he has averaged 28.7 minutes per game, a 38.3% field goal percentage and a 32.9% three-point percentage.

