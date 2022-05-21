Tennessee basketball guard Josiah-Jordan James will return for senior season

The Vol hoops standout previously declared for the NBA Draft in April. James averaged 10.3 points and six rebounds as a junior in 2021-22.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball standout Josiah-Jordan James will return to the Vols for his senior season in 2022-23, Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Saturday.

James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but left the door open for a potential return to Tennessee.

The guard averaged 10.3 points per game as a junior and a team-high six rebounds.

James was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament game after he helped the Vols to their first SEC Tournament championship since 1979. He was also named to the CollegeInsider.com Defensive All-America Team in 2022.