Tennessee men's basketball lands four-star class of 2023 center JP Estrella

Estrella chose the Vols over Syracuse and Iowa. He is listed as the 40th recruit in his class and seventh-ranked center by 247Sports.
Credit: JP Estrella
Four-star class of 2023 center JP Estrella commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's hoops picked up another big commitment on Friday in class-of-2023 center JP Estrella.

Estrella, a 6'11" stretch big, is listed as the seventh-ranked center in his class and the 40th recruit overall by 247Sports.

He chose Tennessee over a final three of the Vols, Syracuse and Iowa. He made his official visit to Rocky Top on June 8.

The Brewster Academy standout becomes the third commit in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class. Estrella joins fellow four-star, guard Freddie Dillione and three-star power forward Cade Phillips.

Following Estrella's announcement, the Vols have the eighth-best recruiting class in 2023 according to 247Sports.

