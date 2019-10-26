KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patrick Brown, GoVols247

Tennessee will turn to redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout to start at quarterback in Saturday's game against SEC East rival South Carolina.

With freshman Brian Maurer sidelined, the Vols are giving the nod to a first-time starter in Shrout over former starter Jarrett Guarantano, who was at fault during the pivotal moment of the fourth quarter of the loss at Alabama last week.

Shrout took snaps from starting center Brandon Kennedy and took first-team reps during warmups ahead of Saturday's game.

For more, head to GoVols247 HERE