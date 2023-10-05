Report: Vols forward Julian Phillips plans to enter transfer portal

Phillips declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and now furthers his options of potentially switching colleges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball forward Julian Phillips plans to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Phillips declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and now furthers his options of potentially switching colleges after just playing one season with the Vols.

He played in 32 games, missing four games due to a hip injury, and started in 25 games in his first year on Rocky Top. In his freshman season, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The forward was invited to the NBA Draft Combine that takes place from May 16 through May 18.

Phillips was a five star recruit coming out of high school and chose Tennessee after decommitting from LSU.