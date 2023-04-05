Former Tennessee guard/forward Justine Pissott transfers to rival Vanderbilt

A commit for UT in the Class of 2022, ESPN ranked her as No. 11 in their top 100 prospects and she was a 2022 McDonald's All-American.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee guard/forward Justine Pissott announced on her social media page Thursday that she is transferring to rival Vanderbilt.

Before her freshman season, Pissott was one of the best five-star recruits in the Class of 2022. ESPN ranked her as No. 11 in their top 100 prospects and was a 2022 McDonald's All-American. She was the highest-rated recruit Tennessee received since 2019.

Pissott also represented the 2022 USA U18 National Team. She contributed as the team won gold at the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship.

She played one season with UT, averaging two points, one rebound and seven minutes, appearing in 27 games as a freshman. Her best game came against UCF when she scored 14 points off the bench.