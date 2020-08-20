Karns football cancels practices, first two games of season

The first two games include a road trip to Walker Valley and a home game against Halls.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns football games and practices have been canceled until Sept. 2, Knox County spokesperson Carly Harrington confirmed to 10News on Thursday. This comes one day before the Beavers were set to travel to Walker Valley for the first game of its season. The game against Halls on Aug. 28 has also been canceled.

A reason for the cancellation was not given.

Karns is the second Knox County school to cancel games this week. Bearden announced on Sunday practices and games would be canceled until Aug. 31. While an official reason was not given for Bearden's cancellation, sources told WBIR COVID-19 played a major role.