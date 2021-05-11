Karns RB DeSean Bishop dedicates season to his cousin who was shot and killed

Bishop's cousin, Stanley Freeman Jr., was shot and killed leaving Austin East High School in February. Bishop honors him on the field every game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people see Karns running back DeSean Bishop has had an incredible season.

He leads the entire nation in rushing yards and has led the Beavers into the TSSAA Playoffs. The yards and touchdowns are enough to fill an entire stat book, but it's also filling his purpose to this season.

Bishop is dedicating this season to his cousin Stanley Freeman Jr., who was tragically shot and killed leaving Austin East High School in February. It's a day Bishop won't ever forget.

"I just remember my mom calling me and telling me," Bishop said. "I punched and broke a window. I didn't believe it at first. It was shocking to me it was happening. It's like someone shot me."

Going through the grief was tough, but he knew he had to be strong and bounce back. It's what Stanley would want.

"I just go through every day knowing that he wouldn't want me to be down," Bishop said. "He wouldn't want me to not be myself. He always wanted me to be myself, so I look at him for motivation."

Bishop channeled his emotions and that motivation onto the football field, where he has been shinning for the nation to see.

Before every game, Bishop goes to the end zone and prays. He knows his cousin is looking down on him. He also kneels in the end zone and points to the sky on one of his first touchdowns every game.

"I think about him a lot playing the game and I'm doing this all for him," Bishop said.