Karns RB DeSean Bishop selected as 5A Mr. Football

Bishop had a phenomenal season, leading the nation in rushing for many weeks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop was selected as 5A Mr. Football on Tuesday afternoon in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

He had 2,708 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season.

Bishop finished the entire season with 441 carries, 3, 179 rushing yards, and 34 touchdowns. He also had 19 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

His 441 carries were tied for the most in TSSAA single-season history. His rushing yard total ranked second in TSSAA single-season history.

Bishop spent many weeks this season as the nation's leading rusher.

In 12 games, Bishop led Karns to a 7-5 record.

He will play one more season with the Beavers before he graduates.