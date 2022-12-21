Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee

The back-to-back 5A Mr. Football winner will join the Vols in 2023. Check out the local players that signed to play college football on Early Signing Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday.

The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting.

“Being a hometown hero doesn’t sound too bad.”



Back-to-back Mr. Football winner: He had 2,422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns last season.@D_Bishop2004 @KarnsBeaversFB @KarnsBeavers pic.twitter.com/rtDCPmczKr — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) December 21, 2022

His final two schools the second time around were Appalachian State and Tennessee.

Bishop led the nation in rushing two seasons ago. He finished last season with 2422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns.

Other local players who committed prior to Early Signing Day also signed.

At Knoxville Catholic, offensive lineman Trevor Duncan also signed his letter of intent to go to Tennessee. Kicker Brock Taylor signed with Vanderbilt.

At Alcoa, offensive linemen Bubba Jeffries and Lance Williams signed to Indians and Virginia Tech respectively. Quarterback Zach Lunsford, who won the 3A state title MVP, signed with Carson-Newman.

Powell had two signees: wide receiver Ayden Greene is headed to Virginia Tech, while quarterback Jordyn Potts is going to Tennessee Tech.

Clinton offensive lineman recently committed to play at Vanderbilt and signed on Wednesday.

Maryville defensive lineman Caleb Graham signed to the Army. On Dec. 15, running back Noah Vaughn signed with Virginia and offensive lineman Cal Grubbs signed with Liberty.

4A Mr. Football winner Marcellus Jackson put off Fulton committed to play for Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and signed on Early Signing Day.