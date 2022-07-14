Karns standout running back DeSean Bishop commits to Coastal Carolina

Bishop's top eight schools were Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Purdue, Michigan State, App. State, MTSU, Memphis, and Virginia Tech.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KARNS, Tenn. — Karns High School standout running back DeSean Bishop has found his next home.

The class of 2023 three-star prospect verbally committed to Coastal Carolina Thursday afternoon. Bishop announced his decision at the Karns auditorium in front of his family, coaches, teammates and friends.

Bishop's top eight schools were the University of Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Purdue, Michigan State, Appalachian State, MTSU, Memphis and Virginia Tech. He received 18 scholarship offers in total.

Bishop had a record-breaking junior season, at one point leading the nation in rushing yards. He finished the season leading the nation in yards per game and finished fourth in the country with 3,179 rushing yards.