x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kellie Harper and Kyra Elzy give $20K donation to Pat Summitt Foundation Fund in honor of We Back Pat Week

Elzy, now the head coach at Kentucky, is a former Lady Vols player and teammate of Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper. They presented checks before the teams played
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper and Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy made generous donations to the Pat Summitt Foundation Fund in honor of We Back Pat Week.

Both coaches each presented $10,000 personal checks at halfcourt before the two teams played on Sunday for a total of a $20,000 donation.

Elzy is a former Lady Vols player and former teammate of Harper.

The Pat Summitt Foundation Fund was launched on Nov. 27, 2011 by Pat Summitt after her diagnosis of early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type, at the age of 59.

This is the 11th straight year of We Back Pat Week. Tennessee will also play Georgia during this week on the road on Jan. 23.

Related Articles

In Other News

Neyland Stadium renovations to end by 2022 home opener