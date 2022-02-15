WATCH: Kellie Harper gives passionate halftime speech to Lady Vols

One of coach Harper's halftime speeches made its rounds on Twitter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A passionate halftime speech from Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper has made its way around Twitter.

The video came from an episode of SEC Network's SEC Inside show. Harper can be seen writer "No 3's" on the white board in Tennessee's locker room before giving a passionate speech about defense and toughness.

"I can get after it when I feel it's necessary," Harper said. "I think that's the competitive side of me. It's not anything I just developed. A coach has to know what their team needs, and if that's what the team needs -- to be motivated, to push past where they're at -- then I think coach has to give it to them."

Some fans have commented on the video, comparing Harper to the legendary Pat Summitt. Harper played under Summitt from 1995 to 1999 at Tennessee.

"First, when I saw the video clip, the first thing I thought was, 'Oh, our fans are going to say this looks like Pat.' And that's ok. I have no problem with that. I get it, and you know, I loved her, too. We just miss her, and so you want to cling to anything that can remind you of her or that can bring back those memories," Harper said.