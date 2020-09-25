Movie inspired by the life of Carson Newman football coach Ken Sparks will film this winter

Sparks was a championship coach with a strong faith in God and a calling to share his faith.

A new movie inspired by the life of Ken Sparks, the legendary Carson Newman University football coach, will begin filming soon in East Tennessee.

Sparks, who died of cancer in 2017, coached the Eagles for 37 years. He led the team to five national championships and is the 5th all-time winningest coach in the NCAA.

He stepped down from coaching in 2016 while being treated for prostate cancer.

He also inspired off the field, with a strong faith in God and ministering to the young men on his teams and the community.

“If football can be used as a tool to bring people to the Lord, then it has done something. If it hasn’t, we haven’t done a thing, no matter how many games we won,” Sparks once said.

Former Carson Newman quarterback Jeff Joslin of Double J Productions is partnering with Native Wind Media, his son's family-run production company, to bring the story of Sparks' life to the screen.

Joslin played for Sparks at Farragut High School and Carson Newman.

"With so many people facing hardship these days, the production team are confident that sharing the heartwarming and enduring story of Coach Sparks will bring hope, purpose and direction to audiences everywhere as well as further Sparks’ message," according to a press release from the producers.