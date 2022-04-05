Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA Draft

The former five-star recruit announces his plans to go pro. Chandler made a huge impact on the Vols as a freshman this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee standout freshman Kennedy Chandler announced that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

The former five-star recruit became an impact player for the Vols as a freshman and only got better as the year progressed. He finished the 2021-22 season leading his team in points (13.9), assists (4.7) and steals (2.2) per game.

Chandler rose to the occasion in the postseason and averaged nearly 15 points per game in Tennessee's triumphant SEC Tournament run. He was named SEC Tournament MVP and an SEC All-Tournament selection as a result.

In the Vols' two NCAA Tournament contests, Chandler continued to flourish. He put up 19 points and nine assists to lead Tennessee in the upset loss against Michigan in the Round of 32.