Report: Kennedy Chandler gets largest guaranteed salary for an American second-round pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Former Tennessee men's basketball guard Kennedy Chandler has agreed to an NBA rookie deal according to Shams Charania, a reporter with The Athletic, and that contract is about to secure him quite a bit of guaranteed money.

Charania reports the new Memphis Grizzlies guard has agreed to a four-year, $7.1 million rookie deal. His guaranteed salary is $4.94 million, which is the largest guaranteed salary for an American second-round pick.

Chandler was selected 38th overall by the team in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one season with the Vols.

He scored his first pro points in an NBA Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Chandler finished with 8 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks for the Grizzlies.

One of his steals was in the final moments of the game to seal the win, taking the ball away from former Vol forward Jaden Springer.

Kennedy Chandler forces the turnover in the closing moments to seal the W for the @memgrizz!

The former Tennessee guard finished the 2021-22 season leading his team in points (13.9), assists (4.7) and steals (2.2) per game. He was named SEC Tournament MVP and an SEC All-Tournament selection.

He was named second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman team as well.