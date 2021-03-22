Will there be infield tickets for the Kentucky Derby?

Churchill Downs said it will consider the sale of general admission tickets in the infield 'if the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to improve.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While general admission infield tickets are not currently available, Churchill Downs is offering new Kentucky Derby 147 ticket options to the general public.

"The Derby is a bucket list event for so many people. It means so much to so many people in the community," Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs spokesperson, said. "It was eerie last September. I mean nothing felt normal about that Derby without fans."

The racetrack will have fans in the stands April 30 and May 1, though Churchill Downs said it must currently limit reserved seating to around 40-50% capacity.

Two-day Oaks and Derby ticket options for uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the First Turn and uncovered reserved box seating in the infield will go on sale to the general public Friday at noon. Churchill said there are also a limited number of first floor grandstand and second floor grandstand reserved seats available as well.

Reserved seating this year includes all-inclusive food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages — a move Churchill said is meant to reduce time spent in line and eliminate the need for cash transactions.

There is a chance that more seating may be available in the future. Churchill said it will consider the sale of more reserved seats and general admission tickets in the infield "if the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to improve closer to the event date."

"One thing that we've been very good at for the last year is the ability to be nimble and flexible and adapt to change," Rogers said. "The positivity rates continue to decline. The vaccinations continue to roll out. And that's encouraging."

Tickets to Churchill Downs Racetrack for all Kentucky Derby Week events are on sale here.

