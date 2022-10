The Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the Vols matchup against Missouri was announced Monday.

The Tennessee Football account tweeted that the Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12.

This matchup is the last 2022 regular-season game taking place in Neyland Stadium.

If you can't make it to the game, it will air on either CBS or ESPN, according to the Tennessee Football team.