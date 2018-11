The SEC has released the start time and broadcast designation for Tennessee's home game against Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tennessee-Kentucky game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

The Vols will look to build on an uninspiring 14-3 win over Charlotte, and need to win two out of their final three games to get a bid to a bowl game.

