It is almost football time in Tennessee. The SEC released kickoff times and networks for the first two weeks of the conference-only season.

The Vols start the season at South Carolina on Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on the SEC Network.

Tennessee's home opener against Missouri is on Oct. 3 at noon. That game will also air on the SEC Network.

The Nov. 7 game at Arkansas will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and is set to air on either ESPN or the SEC Network.