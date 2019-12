BOCA RATON, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video attached is from Thursday, Dec. 5.

Lane Kiffin is the new coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin resigned from Florida Atlantic shortly after the Owls' 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA title game. He will be introduced by Ole Miss on Monday.

