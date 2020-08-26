Kingston High School postpones next two football games based on 'health department guidelines'

The Yellow Jackets were set to play Oliver Springs and Austin-East.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Kingston (Roane County) High School has put a pause on football activities and postponed its next two games based on "health department guidelines," Athletics Director Bruce Robinette confirmed to 10News on Wednesday afternoon.

The exact reason was not given and a concrete timeline of the pause is not yet known.

The Yellow Jackets opened its season with a win against Harriman on Aug. 21 and were set to play Oliver Springs at home on Aug. 28. Kingston was scheduled to host Austin-East on Sept. 4.