KINGSTON, Tenn. — It was homecoming week last week at Kingston High School, and for the Yellow Jackets Friday night was a big success. Kingston defeated Scott High 20-0, in a game in which the Jackets' defense shined bright. The star of that shutout performance is this week's defensive player of the week, Preston Quiett.

Quiett finished the game with 11 tackles, including one sack and three tackles for loss.

"It was a great win because homecoming and all. Everybody was here," Quiett said when talking about last week's win.

Kingston will have a tough task this week, as they look to pick up a win at Alcoa. Kingston is on a bit of a roll, as they have come out victorious in their last four contests. The Tornadoes have played very well of late as well though, outscoring opponents 165-0 in their last three games. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Alcoa on Friday.