Knox Catholic football hires VFL Troy Fleming to coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Catholic announced they're hiring a Vol For Life to their coaching staff on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Korey Mobbs announced the news on Twitter.

"Excited to welcome former Tennessee Titan, VFL, and former High School HC Troy Fleming to our staff," he said. "Coach Fleming will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the young men in our program as he dons the Green & Gold."

Troy Fleming, who played for the Vols from 1999-2004 before playing in the NFL, will coach the defensive line for the Fighting Irish.

Fleming played with the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. He's been out of the league since 2008.