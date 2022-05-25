Knox Catholic girls' tennis wins second-straight Division II AA state title

The Fighting Irish swept Baylor 4-0 to capture the fourth title in program history. Knox Catholic also goes back-to-back after winning the title in 2021.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Knox Catholic girls' tennis made a clean sweep against Baylor on Wednesday to capture the team's second-straight Division II AA state championship.

Catholic started off strong with a doubles point victory behind wins from Maeve Thornton/Gigi Sompayrac and Lillie Murphy/Eleni Liakonis.

Single victories from Lillie Murphy, Eleni Liakonis, and Maeve Thornton sealed the sweep over Baylor.